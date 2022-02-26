Kylie Jenner Called out by Ex-Friend Tammy Hembrow for Copying Her Son’s Name

Kylie Jenner’s former friend Tammy Hembrow says the billionaire little sister of Kim Kardashian is guilty of stealing her baby name idea. Jenner was close friends with the fitness enthusiast and influencer up until 2019. Hebrew even modeled in campaigns for Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s denim line, Good American. But things have since soured and in a recent TikTok post the 27-year-old threw some shade Jenner’s way.

Hembrow is pregnant with her third baby, a daughter. After posting to the social media outlet, a fan commented: “I just know you are naming your baby Bently!” Hebrew snapped back: “Actually, liking the name Stormi at the moment.” Stormi is the name of Jenner’s eldest daughter.

According to The Sun, the shade began after Jenner shared that she named her newborn son Wolf. Hembrow six-year-old son’s name is Wolf. Jenner’s fans took to Hebrew’s page to call her “petty” for the shot. In a separate post, Hembrow simply captioned a shot of her son explaining the diss: “My Wolf.”

She is also a mom to her daughter Saskia, five, with her ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins, an Australian personal trainer. The two split in June 2018.

She is currently engaged to Matt Poole and the couple is expecting their first child together. He proposed on a private yacht in Nov. 2021.

Jenner reportedly terminated her friendship with Hembrow when Hembrow began dating Tyga, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. Some say it was karma, as Tyga is the ex-boyfriend and child’s father of Kim Kardashian’s former BFF, Blac Chyna.

The Kardashian sisters are infamous for allegedly stealing the boyfriends of their famous friends. Khloe in particular has been accused of stealing the men of her former friends Lauren London and Trina. Chyna famously went on to have a baby with the Kardashian’s only brother, Rob. Rob and Chyna’s daughter’s name is Dream. Up until recently, the former pair were embattled in a nasty court battle.