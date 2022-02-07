Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Confirm Sex of Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second child together. A day after sharing the exciting news, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the pair welcomed a baby boy. Their little one’s name has not yet been revealed.

A representative for Jenner told ET that the reality star “had a boy” in early February. While the rep did confirm the sex of the couple’s child, they offered no further details on the newborn. The 24-year-old announced the news herself on Sunday via Instagram. She posted a black-and-white photo of her and Scott’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi holding their newborn’s hand. Alongside the photo, Jenner noted that they welcomed their son on Feb. 2. Interestingly enough, the couple’s son was born one day after Stormi’s birthday.

Following the news of their son’s birth, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have taken to social media to share their excitement about the makeup mogul’s baby news. Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner posted the same photo on her own Instagram page and wrote, “My beautiful grandson!! God is so good.” Khloe Kardashian shared a bevy of blue heart emojis on Jenner’s post while Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Mommy of two life.”

Jenner announced that she was pregnant with her second child back in September. At the time, she posted a video in which she held up a positive pregnancy test. The video also featured Jenner, Scott, and Stormi at one of her doctor’s appointments, during which the physician said that they were days away from being able to hear the baby’s heartbeat. Unlike with her first pregnancy, which she kept private, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been open about welcoming another baby. In December, she even penned a reflective Instagram post in which she touched upon the life changes that she’s experienced in 2021.

“As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she wrote along with a photo of her baby bump.”I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”