Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate

Khloé Kardashian is officially a mom of two! The Keeping up With the Kardashians alum, 38, has welcomed her second baby via surrogate, Kardashians's rep confirmed to Page Six and PEOPLE on Friday night. Tristan Thompson, Kardashian's ex whose infidelity has caused numerous scandals over the years, is the father of the child. The infant in question is a baby boy.

PEOPLE's report also revealed that a name has not been decided on for the newborn (as of press time). This is the second child Kardashian and the NBA player share; they welcomed their daughter True in April 2018. (Thompson has two other children with other women.) The couple is currently not together.

The baby's birth comes only a few weeks after Kardashian's team confirmed the surrogacy to media outlets. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep told PEOPLE in mid-July. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

The KUWTK cast member and the former Cleveland Cavaliers player started their romantic relationship in 2016 (even after numerous accounts and video footage proved he was cheating on her while she was pregnant with True), all the way until February 2019, when Thompson was once again proven to be unfaithful to her. Thompson was seen getting too close for comfort with Jordyn Woods, the longtime best friend of Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner, at party, which triggered a breakup. However, the two reconciled months later. Thompson has since admitted to cheating on the Good American clothing exec following that reunion.

Thompson had sex with model Maralee Nichols in March 2021; a baby boy was conceived during this encounter. A paternity battle between the basketball star and Nichols followed by the end of 2021, with Thompson eventually confessing to the tryst in court documents. As shown on The Kardashians, the whole affair deeply offended Kardashian, and soon after the couple was done yet again.

As of the July pregnancy reports, the pair was still broken up and was not even on speaking terms outside of parenting True, per Page Six's sources. Thompson has not addressed the birth of his fourth child as of press time.