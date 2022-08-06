Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Break up After 9 Months Together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up. According to E! News, sources close to the couple are confirming that the couple have decided to end their romance and remain friends.

The sources indicate that the long-distance aspect of their relationship was the breaking point, with both having "a lot of love and respect for each other" but their schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially called it quits. https://t.co/ZxBw5f5kzr pic.twitter.com/bOaFYJZf7O — E! News (@enews) August 5, 2022

E! News adds that the split happened earlier in the week, with Davidson working in Australia on the movie Wizards! and Kardashian at home with her children in Los Angeles. There is also the impending divorce from ex Kanye West. "The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye," another insider told E! News. "They are happily co-parenting."

The couple were officially confirmed to be dating back in November after a few weeks of speculation, especially after her hosting appearance on SNL.

Once public with their relationship, both seemed to indicate that they were into each other. "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," a source shared at the time. "She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

From there we saw Davidson get a tattoo or two referencing Kardashian and her family, a memorable appearance at the Met Gala for the couple and plenty of PDA that rivaled sister Kourtney Kardashian's with new husband Travis Barker.

The reported breakup follows Davidson publicly discussing his desire to settle down and having kids with Kevin Hart on Hart to Hart. "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."

While it seems that the couple are devoted to their friendship, and haven't run into any real relationship woes, that's not enough to cross the gulf their careers have created. At least until the eventual rebound or second attempt like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.