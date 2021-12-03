Khloe Kardashian’s Estranged Partner Tristan Thompson Reportedly Expecting Baby No. 3 With Personal Trainer

Tristan Thompson is expecting baby No. 3 with a personal trainer from Texas, according to Daily Mail. Thompson, an NBA star and the estranged partner of Khloe Kardashian, is expecting a baby boy with Maralee Nichols and is now suing Thompson for child support. Daily Mail reports that Nichols, 31, is due to give birth to her baby boy on Friday.

The court documents obtained by Daily Mail say that the baby was conceived in Houston, Texas during Thompson’s 30th birthday celebrations in March. It also states that Thompson, who currently plays for the Sacramento Kings, acknowledges having sex with Nichols several times at a hotel after the pair attended a party together. Thompson, 30, claims that night was the only time he was intimate with Nichols. However, Nichols’ lawyers argue that the affair began “five months” before his 30th birthday celebrations. Nichols reportedly traveled to California on multiple occasions, and the affair continued after she got pregnant. She now lives in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse,” Thompson said in the documents. Petitioner [Nichols] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities.

“We did not drink at my hotel room and Petitioner was not drunk. After we had sexual intercourse, Petitioner specifically asked me if she could spend the night because it was my ‘special birthday’ as she called it. I told her I had to get up early in the morning but she said it would not be an issue for her. After we had sexual intercourse, we went to bed.”

Daily Mail reveals that Kardashian is mentioned in Thompson’s statement, which was signed off on Aug. 5 and says that she is Thompson’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child True. Thompson also has a son named Prince Tompson with his ex, model Jordan Craig. Kardashian broke up with Thompson in July after learning that he had been seen entering a room with three women during a party in Beverly Hills.

“I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things… What I need to find out, everything comes my way,” Kardashian on a Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show. “I just need to trust and focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else. I know the growth and the work that he’s done. I know all the help that he’s got, and the constant efforts that he makes every single day, and how hard he fought to get back with me currently. I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t really serious.”