Tristan Thompson Reportedly Seen Kissing Mystery Woman and Returning to Her Hotel Room

Tristan Thompson was reportedly seen kissing a strange woman in a New York club on Saturday night, as Khloe Kardashian prepares to give birth to their child back home in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video obtained by DailyMail shows a man in a similar outfit to Thompson’s kissing a girl in the NYC club, and the outlet has confidently reported that it is him. In the clip, the hooded man leans in for a kiss with a brunette at the PH-D Lounge, a rooftop bar. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s going on, as the man is filmed from behind with his hood up in the darkened bar, but fans are already scandalized by the clip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to DailyMail, Thompson was in New York City on with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers, preparing for their game against the New York Knicks on Monday evening.

The clip shows the woman’s red-nailed hand draped around the man’s shoulders, pulling him closer. She closes her eyes and leans in, her face at a slight angle, apparently going for a kiss. Other videos from the night show 27-year-old Thompson in a similar outfit — a dark jacket over a white hoodie — dancing and enjoying the evening out with his teammates.

Other club-goers told reporters that Thompson and his team were present at the venue from about 7:30 p.m. to about 9:30 p.m. The woman who filmed the clip, who asked to remain anonymous, had little doubt that the man she recorded was Thompson.

“I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night,” she said. “They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends.”

“They were talking and being around each other all night,” she went on. “He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder. Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times. I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, ‘That’s Tristan Thompson.’ I have seen him on TV.”

“I know how he looks like and people were trying to take selfies with him but he didn’t let them,” the witness continued. “He wasn’t wearing anything on his head but he later pulled his shirt and tried to hide, but at the start it was was obviously him. I don’t know who the girl was but I took a picture of her looking over his shoulder.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian is back in Cleveland, unable to travel so late in her pregnancy. The 33-year-old reality star is due to give birth at some point in April, though an exact date has not been set.

“I love the Kardashians and I think it’s devastating,” the woman went on. “I really did believe he was a good guy. I feel so bad for Khloé now because she is pregnant and I want her to know but at the same time I don’t. I don’t think their fans will like what they see.”

Although Thompson and his friends reportedly left the club around 9:30 p.m., another video taken later in the night appears to show him and the mystery woman returning to the NBA player’s hotel at around 5 a.m. Published by TMZ, the video shows the same two people getting out of a car and strolling inside together in the early morning light.

Later, Thompson can be seen in a different hoodie-and-jacket combination, talking on his phone on the sidewalk. The woman is pictured getting back into the car alone, apparently carrying an overnight bag.