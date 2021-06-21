Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Break up Yet Again, Report Claims

✖

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly broken up, again. On Monday, Page Six reported that Kardashian and Thompson broke up a few weeks ago, per friends of the couple. The pair share one daughter together, True Thompson, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

A source told Page Six about Kardashian and Thompson's reported split, “They’re getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting.” The news of Kardashian and Thompson's supposed breakup comes on the heels of a report about the basketball player allegedly getting close with three women at a party in Bel Air on Friday night. The party was held in honor of Diddy's security guard and friend Chubbs. The Daily Mail first reported the news about Thompson's excursion. The outlet reported that he attended the birthday party, during which he reportedly "disappeared" into a bedroom and then exited the room looking "disheveled."

“Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” a source claimed to the Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties.” The insider continued to claim that the athlete was in the room for about 30 minutes with the door closed. They added, “When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled. He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.” Page Six reported that Thompson dined with Kardashian and their daughter the day before he went to this party.

Page Six reached out to reps for both Kardashian and Thompson for comment on their report, but they did not hear back by the time of the article's publication. Although, shortly after the Daily Mail published their article, Thompson did share a message on Twitter. He tweeted six blue cap emojis, which signifies lying.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Kardashian and Thompson have split. After numerous reports emerged that alleged that Thompson was cheating on Kardashian, the two split in February 2019. In July 2020, it was reported that the pair were giving their relationship another go. However, it seems as though their most recent reconciliation wasn't meant to last if Page Six's latest report about their split is indeed true.