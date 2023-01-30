Keke Palmer Showcases Baby Bump in New Maternity Photos

Keke Palmer looks radiant as she and boyfriend Darius Jackson await the birth of their baby boy. The Nope actress, 29, took to Instagram Saturday with new shots from a stunning maternity photoshoot, in which she cradles her baby bump and smiles for the camera while looking chic in a tan knit dress. Jackson, who also appears in some of the photos, looks dapper in a coordinating camel-colored outfit as he leans over to kiss Palmer on the forehead.

"A long time ago, in a land not so far...The King and Queen got together to play," Palmer captioned the photoshoot. "The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there's a prince, who's soon to arrive!" she added, concluding with a blue heart and a prayer emoji. Palmer and Jackson celebrated their upcoming addition to the family Saturday at a baby shower filled with friends and family that the Hustlers star chronicled on her Instagram Story.

At the fairytale-themed party, Palmer and Jackson sat on a large white and gold throne, with the pregnant star even rocking a tiara in line with the Instagram caption of her maternity photoshoot. "I'm really just so so happy for my family and my baby shower for me and [Jackson] more than anything was about celebrating the people we love that have carried us this far!!! We know they will be so good to our baby boy," she wrote on social media of the party.

In December, Palmer made her pregnancy announcement while hosting Saturday Night Live. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" Palmer began, before ripping open her jacket and adding, "And I wanna set the record straight – I am!"

Palmer then revealed during her appearance on The Tonight Show Wednesday that she's expecting a baby boy, subtly sharing the news with host Jimmy Fallon while discussing the zodiac sign for her little one. "Pisces are known to be very deep, they're emotional creatures," she said. "So I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy."