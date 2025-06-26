‘Today’ Show Legend’s Daughter Welcomes Baby Girl

Kathie Lee Gifford is a new grandmother. The Today Show alum’s daughter Cassidy Gifford recently welcomed a baby girl, her second child.

“Rosie Mae Wierda! Born at 9:59am on 6/03/2025. You are a million prayers answered, Rosie girl. We love you so much. 1 Samuel 1:27,” she announced on Instagram.

Cassidy has been married to Ben Wierda since 2020. They welcomed their son, Finn, 23 months, in June 2023. At the time of Finn’s birth, Cassidy shared a picture with Finn’s feet in her hand, and wrote on social media, “Our whole entire world. Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023. We are so madly in love with you, buddy. Thank you, Lord for this most precious gift.”

Kathie Lee’s son, Cody Gifford, has two sons, Frankie, 3, and Ford, 17 months, with his wife Erika. They are currently expecting their third child together, as reported by E! News.

Kathie has been open about her love of being a grandmother, saying that “every moment is a gift” made even more special knowing that they are a piece of her late husband Frank Gifford, who died in 2015. “I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” she told Today in 2022 after becoming a first-time grandmother. “But this is my son’s child—my husband’s son’s son. It’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”

Kathie Lee wrote says she’s now open to romance again since her husband’s passing. “Don’t lock yourself away,” she said on TODAY in 2022. Of knowing she was ready to date again, she explained, “For me, it was being able to work out my grief and my sorrow creatively. I wrote the movie ‘Then Came You.’”

Kathie Lee and Frank were married for 25 years before his passing.