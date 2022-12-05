Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Baby Bump Photo of Her After 'SNL' Reveal

Keke Palmer confirmed she's expecting her first child during the opening monologue on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. Following months of speculation, the 29-year-old actress shot down the rumors in her own way. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she added, exposing her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on. But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

About an hour after the Emmy winner announced her preganancy, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a special tribute to her on his Instagram Story. He posted a photo of her wearing a brown sweater dress and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump with a kissy face. He caption the pic, "2023," and added a red heart emoji. The two have been dating for a little over a year.

He is the brother of Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson. Their sister is America's Next Top Model Cycle 1 contestant, Giselle Linette Samson. The two went Instagram official last year but have largely kept their relationship under the radar. .

He also reshared a selfie the mom-to-be had posted on her own Instagram Story, showing the them backstage at SNL with the rest of her entourage. He reposted a clip of Palmer recording a phone video message, originally shared by Insecure alum DomiNque Perry, who shares a daughter with Sarunas. Perry also posted a photo of herself kissing Keke's baby bump. "Secrets outttt! Zen has another blood cousin on the way!" she wrote. "Super congrats to you sis on this winning night, welcome to the mommy club and @dvulton you guys are going to do great! Love you much @keke."