‘Bachelor’ Star and NFL Husband Announce Their First Pregnancy

The Bachelor‘s Hannah Ann Sluss is going to be a mom!

The Bachelor Nation star, 29, and her NFL player husband Jake Funk, 27, announced Sunday that they were expecting their first child together a year after tying the knot in a romantic Italian ceremony last June.

“Each day growing you is a blessing,” Sluss wrote on Instagram alongside beachy photos of her husband cradling and kissing her baby bump, which was clad in a silky white dress. “God’s plan is more perfect than we ever imagined. We know God is in this story, and we can’t wait to meet you.”

Sluss, who is set to welcome the newest addition to her family in November, told PEOPLE that she and Funk had learned she was expecting during a trip to Dubai. “It was such an unexpected and joyful surprise!” she said. “A moment we’ll always treasure.”

The couple is just “so thankful” for what lies ahead. “Becoming parents is the greatest gift,” the mom-to-be added, “and we’re just in awe of God’s goodness in this season.”

Sluss revealed that she and Funk waited until she was about 12 weeks along, “once I started feeling a bit better,” to tell their families their big baby news. “Everyone was so excited and incredibly supportive,” she said.

The expectant reality personality also made sure she pulled out all the stops to tell the news to her Bachelor Nation bestie, Victoria Fuller. Fuller and Sluss both met on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2020 and have stayed close since they both left single.

“The very sweet and private moment when Hannah told me she’s pregnant,” Fuller, 31, wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing video footage of Sluss presenting her with a bottle of wine with a personalized label that read, “Only the best friends get promoted to Auntie. Baby Funk.”

Fuller immediately burst into tears as she hugged Sluss, who explained that she had way more planned as part of her announcement before waking up feeling sick. “I was like, ‘Jake, can you go get the wine for Victoria?’” she told her friend, adding, “I don’t know, it’s probably the cheapest wine.”

Fuller assured Sluss she didn’t care about the price of the bottle, telling her, “I don’t care about the wine! I love you.”