‘NCIS’ Star Welcomes Baby Months After Losing Home in Wildfire

Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen just welcomed their fourth child months after losing their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The NCIS: Los Angeles star, 48, and the American Made actress, 41, announced in a joint Instagram post on Sunday that they had welcomed baby number four, a girl named Ocean Rain, on June 17.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s here!! Ocean Rain Olsen,” Sarah wrote in the caption. “Born 6/17 12:37am – 11 pounds 4 ounces.”

“Grateful beyond words for our amazing team that helped us get her here safely during an incredibly complex birth. Cannot wait to share all the details of this day,” she continued, thanking friend and photographer Nikki Reed, “who stayed with us all night to document this day.”

The Fired Up! actor and Spinning Out actress, who tied the knot in 2012, announced they were expecting their fourth child on Feb. 27, adding to daughters Winter Story, 4, and Esmé Olivia, 8, and son Wyatt Oliver, 11.

The big baby news came just weeks after the family lost their home in the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires that ravaged the California city in January. Sarah announced at the time that while her family was unharmed, their home had been completely destroyed.

“It’s impossible to put into words these last few days. We are together and safe and surrounded by love,” she said on social media at the time, thanking Eric’s brother Dave and his wife, NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, “who took in so many of us.”

“We lost our home. It was one of the first areas to go. Our kids have said ‘we all took our first steps there,’” she continued. “It’s so hard to say goodbye to our gorgeous town, our special school and this place we have loved for 13 years.”

Nevertheless, the family remained grateful for the “outpouring of love” they had received. “We have received so many messages from friends offering their homes, food, clothing, hugs, things for the kids, support and we are just blown away,” she said. “It’s what keeps making us tear up. Thank you — it means so much to us. More soon.”