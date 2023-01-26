Keke Palmer Subtly Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Keke Palmer just subtly dropped the fact that she's having a baby boy. The Nope star, 29, has been keeping quiet about the sex of her first child since announcing she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child together while hosting Saturday Night Live last month, but dropped a casual reveal into her appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While talking about astrological signs, Palmer revealed, "Pisces are known to be very deep, they're emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy." Palmer previously revealed she was pregnant by flashing her bare baby bump during her SNL monologue, which the Hustlers star poked fun at to host Jimmy Fallon. "Every time I look back at that clip, I'm like, 'Why do I sound like a villain?'" she joked. "I don't know why I said it like this, but I was so excited."

Palmer revealed her pregnancy as she jokingly addressed "some rumors going around" while hosting the NBC sketch show. "People have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I want to set the record straight – I am," she declared at the time.

"I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it's even worse when they're correct," she added with a laugh. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, 'Congratulations!' I'm like, 'Shhh, can y'all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line! Once the check clears, we can get to the damn baby shower!"

The first-time mom added, "This has been the biggest blessing. I'm going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor. Look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, a own a home, I stormed the capitol on January 6th, you know, things adults do!"