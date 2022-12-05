Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Shares Sweet Tribute After Pregnancy Reveal

Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, couldn't be more excited to become a family of three. Just after the Nope actress, 29, announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she was pregnant with her first child, the 28-year-old fitness trainer took to his Instagram Story to show his support.

"2023," Jackson wrote Saturday, adding a heart emoji while teasing his unborn child's due date alongside a baby bump photo of the pregnant actress. Palmer and Jackson have kept their year-plus of dating mostly private, but the Hustlers star finally announced on SNL that they would be expecting their first child together.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight – I am," Palmer told the crowd before revealing her baby bump. "I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" People kept coming up to me [saying,] 'Congratulations.' I'm like, 'Shh, can y'all stop, I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear and then we can get to the damn baby shower!'"

She continued, "But, honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby 'cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, 'Look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex [and] I own a home. ... You know, things adults do.'"

The Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast host first went Instagram official with Jackson in August 2021. "You've been a blessing from above," the father-to-be wrote at the time. "Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I'm glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got."

Palmer confirmed on the Tamron Hall Show in November 2021 that she generally likes to keep romantic relationships "low key" in the public eye but ultimately decided not to hide "something that makes me happy. When host Tamron Hall asked Palmer what attracted her to her man, she said it was his "authenticity," explaining that while he's understanding of her work in the entertainment industry, he's not a part of it himself.