Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Absolutely Roasts Her Old Look

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner looks a lot different than how we first met her. The youngest of the Kar-Jenner crew has been open about her physical transformation, but her daughter, Stormi, recently gave her a reality check about her aesthetic.

The world met Jenner when she was barely a teen. She’s changed her looks over the years, ranging from fashion to a little help from plastic surgery.

In a TikTok video, the Kyle Cosmetics founder asked her wide-eyed daughter, “Why are you so shocked?” Stormi responded, “Did you dye your hair in that photo?” Jenner answered, “No, it was a wig. Mommy used to love wearing wigs, colored wigs. “A blue wig with a red outfit?” Stormi asked with her hands on her hip. “I know, it’s not good,” Jenner told her daughter, to which she agreed, “It’s not a good combo!” later adding, “That’s what she gets.”

Speaking with British Vogue, Jenner spoke about the pressure she felt growing up in the spotlight to begin altering her appearance to fit in. The 27-year-old has had breast augmentation and fillers that she’s admitted to over the years, becoming visible when she was barely 17.

“I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me. I was just trying my best as a human. I have to realize: ‘It’s OK, Kylie,’” she said. “Looking back, I’m like, ‘God, I was 17, 18.’”

She says after having her two children, she felt even more pressure. “I felt in shape and it was working out,” Jenner said of losing her “baby weight” following the birth of Stormi in 2018. “And then I got pregnant and did it all over again. I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something…” she said, indirectly referencing Ozempic, which has been popularized in Hollywood for weight loss.