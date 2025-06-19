Jesse McCartney and his wife Katie Peterson are proud parents. Their newborn son came a bit earlier than expected.

Following their pregnancy reveal, the Greek alum and Peterson, who is an actress, shared exclusive pregnancy photos with PEOPLE. They smiled while they embraced each other in a sunset photoshoot while holding sonogram images.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In a joint Instagram announcement, they captioned a carousel of photos of the newborn, “Archer James McCartney took center stage on 5/7/25, Our sweet Archie couldn’t wait to meet us and arrived a bit earlier than expected. We are so in love with him. He loves when mommy reads him a book and when daddy sings him off to sleep. We look forward to bringing him home very soon to meet his big sister Bailey, who sleeps with his blanket every night. Enjoy some cute pictures of our little fighter, Archer. 🏹”

The couple wed in Carmel, Calif., in 2021, after seven years of dating. They shared their love story with the publication, as well.

Peterson previously revealed what made her fall in love with her husband. “He’s just very thoughtful with his time,” she said. “For somebody who’s so busy and always on the go, he just has this generous way of prioritizing me,” she continued. “We just make each other laugh. I feel the most comfortable being myself when I’m with him, which I think is really the true tell of when you found your person.”

They first met at a bar where Peterson was working. “I was sort of trying to sweet-talk her,” McCartney told PEOPLE before they wed. “I found her incredibly attractive and was just trying to charm her, but she wasn’t having it. I eventually left my number on a napkin and she said, ‘You didn’t write your name down on it!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, of course, she probably got a million of these tonight.’ I had to write my name down on the napkin and then eventually the rest is history.”