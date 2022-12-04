Keke Palmer Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump in 'SNL' Monologue
Keke Palmer is pregnant! After weeks of rumors, the Nope actress confirmed her pregnancy during this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, which she hosted.
Palmer unveiled her baby bump during the monologue, ripping open a jacket to reveal her bare stomach underneath. The reveal delighted her fans and those who were just discovering her for the first time via SNL. Scroll through to see the Scream Queens alum's baby bump and fans' reactions.
Keke Palmer Pregnancy Rumors Confirmed
Oh my god! Keke Palmer just revealed she’s pregnant during her SNL monologue and showed off her baby bump! pic.twitter.com/2qsntIVmNF— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 4, 2022
prevnext
Keke Palmer confirms the rumors – she's pregnant! Congrats!!! 👶 #SNL pic.twitter.com/fJ0Mn8ZAhP— miley's wifey ⚔️🏹 (@wallyandkate) December 4, 2022
Slide 3
yeahhhhhhh congratulations @KekePalmer!!! 🤎🤎🤎🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/F4Z54YwUKd— nadirah (@hinadirah) December 4, 2022
prevnext
KEKE PALMER IS PREGNANT?? HOW TF DID I JS FIND OUT— saidaa 🤎 (@saidaaa_m) December 4, 2022
Slide 4
prevnext
i told my sister's friend keke palmer was pregnant 3 weeks ago and she told me i was crazy LMAOOOO— britt (@brittseegers) December 4, 2022
Slide 5
SHESSSSS PREGNANT ✨✨✨ Congratulations @KekePalmer 💙💙— Certified Lash Gworl✨🌸 (@CoKAEine) December 4, 2022
prevnext
Not Keke Palmer announcing her pregnancy with “BABY! I’m Keke Palmer” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) December 4, 2022
Congrats to Keke Palmer!
prev
Baby, THIS IS KEKE PALMER.
And she’s having a baby🥹💛👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZTVeX3N6qs— Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) December 4, 2022