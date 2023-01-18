Gisele Bündchen Spotted Again With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Gisele Bundchen was spotted with a familiar face recently. According to PEOPLE, Bundchen was spotted with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica. Bundchen and Valente were first spotted together in November, weeks after she finalized her divorce from Tom Brady.

In photos obtained by PEOPLE, Bundchen and Valente got a workout in during their Costa Rican excursion. The pair were seen running and working up a sweat. It's unclear if Bundchen's two children, Vivian and Benjamin, whom she shares with Brady, were in tow this time around. The youngsters previously traveled to Costa Rica with Bundchen back in November, which is when the supermodel was first seen with the jiu-jitsu instructor. Soon after Bundchen and Valente were spotted together, rumors flew that they were an item. However, it wasn't long before a source set the record straight.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source said. "They are not dating." Their November trip to Costa Rica came only a couple of weeks after Bundchen's divorce from Brady was finalized. It was originally reported in late October that the couple was getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage. Bundchen subsequently released a statement in which she opened up about the end of their relationship.

"With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." Similarly, Brady also released a statement in which he expressed that he and his ex would maintain a positive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their kids.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."