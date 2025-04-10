‘SNL’ Alum Cecily Strong Gives Birth to Baby Girl at 41

Cecily Strong is officially and finally a mother.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 41, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself lying down beside her daughter and her dog.

“Me and my girls,” Strong wrote. “It’s been a week and a day with my beautiful squirmy baby girl. I recognize all her little squirms and kicks from when she was on the other side of me and now I get to say ‘see what I was talking about!’ She makes Robert Deniro faces and snorts when she is super determined on the boob. She’s gonna be stronger than me in about a week. Her squeaks and sighs are my favorite noises on earth. Born with a full head of dark hair which made me scream ‘whoo hoo!’ while pushing. And I’ve been screaming Whoo hoo every day since because she’s absolutely perfect and I won the lottery.”

“It was such a relatively easy birth with a glorious epidural that I forgot I’d still have to recover afterward from what feels like was the Muay Thai fighter from White Lotus kicking the crap out of my cooch,” she continued. “I’m so in love and so tired it’s like the greatest dream but it’s real.”

She expressed that her fiancé Jack is “the best dad I could ever have imagined (he is a diapering/swaddling/bottle washing/breakfast cooking/medicine picker upper/tech support with Baby Brezza handling/dog cuddling so she never feels left out/breastfeeding and pumping helping pro and is at this moment wearing the baby and listening to classical music for babies) and best partner I could have imagined (this man hand fed me crispy rice from Blue Ribbon Sushi in the hospital).”

According to Us Weekly, Strong revealed in 2020 that she was dating a man named Jack after meeting him at a Christmas party. While appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers in March 2024, she announced the two of them got engaged in December 2023. In November, she shared on Instagram that she was pregnant thanks to IVF and opened up about what the journey has been like, especially how terrifying it’s been in our current climate. She sported her baby bump during SNL‘s 50th anniversary special in February on Weekend Update. Now it seems like Mom and baby are doing pretty well.