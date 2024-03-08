Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down in Tears Speaking About Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen couldn't help but get emotional while opening up about her divorce from Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 43, needed a moment to collect herself while speaking with ABC News' Robin Roberts about the end of her marriage for the new interview IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain, which was released Thursday.

"Everything I've experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don't want," Bündchen said of her relationship with the NFL player, to whom she was married for 13 years. Asked about her use of the phrase "death of a dream" to describe her divorce and how she is today, Bündchen couldn't help but get choked up. "Well, when you say ..." she began, before stopping and getting teary. "Sorry, guys, I didn't know. ... Can I have a little moment?"

After taking a moment to collect her thoughts, Bündchen continued, "It's definitely a time of, you know, a transition that had to take place, and it's not something that you – I don't think you wish for that, you know? But I think sometimes in life things happen."

"I feel so blessed because I wouldn't change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life," the model noted. "And now I get to create – it's a new season, a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know? And I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lesson."

Bündchen also discussed co-parenting with her ex, as the former couple shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Brady is also father to son Jack, 16, whom he shares with actor Bridget Moynahan. "There's easier days than others. But it's amazing that the kids – they're super smart children," Bündchen said with a laugh. "They know what they can get away with. So I think it's natural that it has different rules, and kids just adapt and they're going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do." The mother of two thinks it's "amazing" her children get to spend time with both of their parents, as it's "more enriching for their lives, two different worlds, and they get to learn from two different worlds."

Now, as she enters a new post-divorce chapter of life, Bündchen said she's in a good place. "I'm very committed to living my truth more than ever, so I would say that's where my heart is now, where I am right now. I'm living my truth and I'm not apologizing for it," she shared. And while she wouldn't comment on rumors she's dating jiujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, she did reveal that she's open to finding love again.

"I think right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family. And then, yes, like, why not, right?" she shrugged. "I think life is full of surprises and I don't have a crystal ball about what's going to happen tomorrow, but, yeah."