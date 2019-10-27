Gisele Reveals 4-Pumpkin Photo With Her and Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian

While New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be focused on defeating the Cleveland Browns to reach 8-0 on the season, Gisele Bundchen is getting her family ready for the holidays. Specifically, she is picking out an assortment of pumpkins that will be used to decorate the house for Halloween. Although she and her daughter, Vivian, are not sticking with a mere one pumpkin.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Bundchen showed herself and her daughter picking out pumpkins. The pair made sure that they covered all of the bases considering that there were four separate options on the cart, including two massive pumpkins on the bottom of the cart. There were also two smaller options that could be carried by the children.

To truly show off the size of one pumpkin, Bundchen even picked up the biggest and held it up for scale.

“The kids are so excited to make their Halloween lanterns and all I can think about is delicious pumpkins seeds and muffins,” Bundchen wrote in the caption.

As her comment shows, the children will be working on decorating the house for Halloween and the holiday season, but Bundchen will be focused on something far more important. She will be working on making delectable treats that truly make the season feel special.

Bundchen, 39, has been married to Brady since 2009 and they have two children together. The pair own multiple homes together, including one in Montana, one in New York, and one in Costa Rica. They also owned a home in Boston, but it was recently put on the market.

Interestingly enough, it was reported in mid-October that the celebrity couple had actually purchased a new home in the Connecticut area. They had reportedly been searching for luxury options there, as well as in New Jersey, back in August, and it appears that the deal may have ultimately gone through. Although they have yet to confirm the news of the home purchase.

Regardless, there is no denying that the house they inhabit will feature carved pumpkins on the porch after Bundchen and Vivian bring home the four different options. And if her comments are any indication, the interior of the home will be filled with the scent of pumpkins muffins to truly give off that fall feel.

