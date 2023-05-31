'DWTS' Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Welcome First Child

Dancing With the Stars professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Paskov welcomed their first child on Tuesday. The couple shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, revealing their daughter's name and sharing photos of their bundle of joy. Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 37, have known each other since 2009 and married in July 2014.

"Nikita," Karagach captioned the gallery of pictures from the hospital. The couple cradled Nikita in the pictures, which earned rave reviews from their DWTS co-stars. "Welcome precious girl Nikita... So happy for you guys xo," Peta Murgatroyd wrote. "Huge congratulations from your dance mama and of course you are up and running," Shirley Ballas wrote. "She's so perfect omg," Witney Carson chimed in.

"Congratulations guys so so happy for you both! Nikita has the best parents," Gleb Savchenko wrote. "How many times can I like it?! Congratulations you two!!!" Maksim Chmerkovskiy added. "Welcome to the world Nikita," Britt Stewart added.

Karagach and Pashkov's relationship predates their time on DWTS. They became dance partners in 2009 after Pashkov's previous dance partner left New York to join Dancing With the Stars in California. They soon started dating and became engaged on New Year's Day in 2012. They married in July 2014, notes Us Weekly. Pashkov and Karagach gained national attention when they competed in World of Dance in 2018, the year before they joined DWTS. Karagach won her first Mirror Ball Trophy at the end of Season 30 when she was paired with NBA player Iman Shumpert.

Two days after DWTS Season 31 ended in November 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Karagach found out she was pregnant the day the season began, she told PEOPLE. "We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," she said. "We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect."

Karagach and Pashkov are just the latest DWTS pros to add to their family. Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Samuel Cuscik, welcomed their second child earlier this month. The couple later revealed their second baby's name is June. Arnold and Cusick are also parents to daughter Sage Jill Cusick. "Our little June came out fighting and we are so proud of her and just so in love," Arnold wrote on May 6. "We are soaking up every moment with our girls and just want to say thank you for all of the love and support for our family."