'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Expecting First Child Together

Dancing With the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have some exciting news to share. On Wednesday, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together. According to PEOPLE, Karagach found out she was pregnant on the same day Season 31 premiered.

Karagach and Pashkov revealed that they are expecting their first child in May. The couple, who wed in 2014, spoke about the happy news during an interview with PEOPLE. Karagach said, "We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby." She went on to say that this development came at a perfect time for the pair, adding, "We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31's] premiere day."

Karagach said that her partner for Season 31, Joseph Baena, did not know that she was pregnant. However, she noted that he was a "sweetheart and he really was super gentle with me, although he didn't know." The expectant parents told their DWTS family about the news ahead of Monday's finale. She also told PEOPLE that she told her former partner, Iman Shumpert, with whom she won the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 30. Karagach said that he had the "funniest" reaction to the news. The pro dancer continued to say about her DWTS castmates, "I can't wait to bring in a baby to the Dancing with the Stars family. They're all so loving and supportive, so to share that news with them was so, so special."

Since she found out about her pregnancy on the premiere day of Season 31, Karagach did have some concerns about continuing on in the competition. However, her doctor told her that it was "actually healthy" for her to continue dancing, which was "refreshing to hear." Due to Karagach's pregnancy, she will not be appearing in the upcoming DWTS tour. She isn't the only one who is taking a step back from the DWTS world, as three other pros are currently pregnant. Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson are all expecting. Carson even announced her pregnancy on DWTS in early November. As for what Karagach has to say about the DWTS baby boom, "I'm definitely going to be reaching out to a lot of my friends on the show. We need all the help that we can get!"