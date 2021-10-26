‘DWTS’: Iman Shumpert’s Perfectly Scored ‘Us’ Dance Has Fans in Awe

Iman Shumpert continues to impress on Dancing with the Stars. The NBA star and his pro partner Daniella Karagach paid homage to the 2019 horror film Us that centers around doppelgangers dressed in red jumpsuits. It was all part of the show’s “Horror Night,” and the duo earned a perfect 40 score.

This means that Shumpert will remain on the show for at least another week. He would love to win it all, but when talking to Sports Illustrated last year, Shumpert is looking to get back into the NBA. “I’m just continuing to challenge myself anyway I can,” he said. “I’m gonna do that but trust me, in my head I’m thinking, ‘It’s just loading a space; somebody is gonna call.’ You know, hopefully once the season picks up, somebody says they need me. They’ll ask ‘Are you in shape?’ and they’ll be thoroughly impressed with what they see.”

Shumpert, 31, played for the Brooklyn Net last season. He was drafted in the first round by the New York Knicks in 2011 and has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets. Here’s a look at fans reacting to Shumpert’s dance routine.

The Dance

One person wrote: “With Shumpert dancing, JR going back to college, Delly working as a part-time literature teacher and Kyrie retiring before 30, LeBron’s title in Cleveland is undeniably greatest achievement.”

Killed It

Another person added: “It never ceases to amaze me how smooth high level Athletes movements are. I watch Kevin Carter( DL for Rams and Titans) in dance class at UF, when he moved, it looked like he was walking on air… at 6’6 280+.”

LeBron James Showing Love

Man my G @imanshumpert in his f’n 💼!!!!!! LFG 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. Don’t even try to front, just respect the conglomerate! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/8SzL2th79q — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2021

One fan responded: “JR golfing in college. Shumpert perfecting the art of dancing. Lebron not only makes his teammates better but helps them find meaning after basketball. GOAT.”

Dwyane Wade Loves It

A Twitter user wrote: “As someone who has never watched DWTS, this was the best routine in the show’s history.” There’s no denying that it’s one of the more creative dances in the show’s run.

Untethered

One fan responded: “Best freaking dance I’ve ever seen on every season of dancing with the stars you and Daniella dis phenomenally… I’ve never seen a better dance and I’ve watched since season 1.”

Isiah Thomas Has Something to Say

A social media user added: “A basketball player without dance experience scores 40/40!!! He scored higher than those with dance experience.”

Juggernaut

Iman Shumpert becoming a juggernaut on DWTS was not on my odds board https://t.co/NJeduEItIN — ¡BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL! (@edsbs) October 26, 2021

And this fan wrote: “A Quiet Place dance had me in tears, IT dance I love because Jojo and Jenna duh, and it’s one of my favorite horror movie of all time.But this dance….this DANCE!!!! Spot on with the movement and looks from the characters in US. Dance was amazing. Best one in my opinion.”