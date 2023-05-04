'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth to Baby No. 2, Shares First Photo

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Samuel Cusick, are parents again! Arnold, 29, gave birth to their second child Wednesday. The Mirrorball Trophy winner also shared two pictures from the hospital. Arnold and Cusick are also parents to daughter Sage Jill Cusick, who was born in November 2020.

"Baby girl is here and we are so in love," Arnold wrote Thursday. "Mama and baby are healthy and we are soaking up every minute with our little piece of Heaven. Thank you for all the love we will share more soon."

Arnold hinted that big news was coming on Wednesday when she shared a video of Cusick driving her and Sage to the hospital. "Soooo we are heading to the hospital! Contractions are in full effect and about 2-3 min apart," she captioned the video. Hours later, she posted a video from the hospital, adding, "She is here and healthy. Arrived this afternoon. Will share more soon."

The happy couple announced they were expanding their family in October 2022. "Baby #2 coming May 2023," Arnold wrote at the time. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister." Arnold and Cusick learned they were having a girl in November, with a gender reveal party that involved Sage wearing a pink dress to indicate her little sister was on the way.

After announcing her second pregnancy, Arnold told E! News it felt "a little bit surreal" after her fertility struggles. "It was just the best feeling," she said of the moment she learned she was pregnant. "My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family."

Arnold was open about her fertility struggles on social media. In August 2022, she even shared a false positive pregnancy test with fans on TikTok. However, the support she received from fans helped her stay optimistic. "Going into this next one, I was very nervous," she said in October. "I was cautiously optimistic, but I also had a really peaceful content feeling about it. I felt like it was right. I felt like it was our time."

Arnold made her debut as a pro dancer in 2013 and participated in every season between 2015 and 2021. In 2017, she won the Mirror Ball Trophy with singer-actor Jordan Fisher. She did not participate in Season 31, calling it "one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family." Arnold told E! News the "door will never be closed" to her returning to DWTS, which will be back on ABC for its 32nd season this fall.