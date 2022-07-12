'Dancing With The Stars' Season 30's Best Routines, According to the Emmys

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 earned just three nominations at the 2022 Primetime Emmys on Tuesday, including one in the Oustanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming category. It's a category the show has dominated, with four wins and 21 nominations since 2006. This year, the show earned a nomination for Daniella Karagach's work on two routines that helped her and NBA star Iman Shumpert win the Mirror Ball trophy. The 74th Primetime Emmys air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.

Karagach's nomination cites her Contemporary choreography to "I Got 5 On It (Thread Mix)" by Luiniz and Michael Marhsall, themed to Jordan Peele's horror movie Us. Her Jazz choreography to Kanye West's "Dark Fantasy" was also listed on the nomination. Shumpert and Karagach earned a perfect 40 score from the judges for "I Got 5 On It" and a 38 for "Dark Fantasy." This is Karagach's first Emmy nomination.

DWTS' influence on the television dancing landscape isn't limited to its own nomination. Judge Derek Hough was also nominated for the "Moulin Rouge 'Roxanne'" routine in his ABC special Step Into... The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough. He shared the nomination with Tessandra Chavez. Hough won the award last year for two DWTS routines. Hough also won in 2013 and shared the 2015 award with his sister Julianne Hough and Chavez.

The other nominees in the choreography category this year are Sergio Trujillo for Annie Live! (NBC); Fatima Robinson for The Oscars (ABC); and Parris Goebel for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Prime Video). DWTS was also nominated for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video Control For A Series.

DWTS missed the Outstanding Competition Program category. The nominees this year are The Voice (NBC); Top Chef (Bravo); RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1); Nailed It! (Netflix); Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video); and The Amazing Race (CBS). DWTS has never won in this category and has not been nominated since 2016.

Season 30 was the last time DWTS will air on ABC, at least for the foreseeable future. Disney is moving the series to Disney+, making it the first major American competition show to stream live across the country exclusively on a streaming platform. ABC will air Bachelor in Paradise in the Monday, 8 p.m. ET timeslot DWTS had owned since 2007. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli both confirmed they will be back for the new season.

"Dancing With the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers," Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment for Walt Disney Television, said in April. "As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We're so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team."