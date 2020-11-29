Diane Kruger Shares Adorable Rare Video of Norman Reedus Helping Their Daughter With ABCs

✖

Diane Kruger had fans swooning on Friday with a video of Norman Reedus helping their 2-year-old daughter learn the ABCs. In the clip, 51-year-old Reedus quietly guided their little one through the song, encouraging her and prompting her with the right letters when necessary. To Kruger, this summed up what she was grateful for this Thanksgiving.

"There are many things I'm grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues... This year I'm thankful for being healthy and with my little family," Kruger wrote. "Even though I can't help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year. May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish." Kruger included a crying emoji and a heart emoji in the post, which got nearly half a million likes on Friday.

Fans were in awe of the sweet video, and of Kruger's message of gratitude. one commented: "Hold tight to this time! It goes by too damn fast," while another wrote: "This by the way is such an adorable video. Good job mommy and daddy, she is awesome! Enjoy every moment, they grow so quick!"

Reedus himself commented with a long string of heart emojis, and other celebrity friends weighed in as well. He and Kruger took their relationship public in 2017, and welcomed their daughter in the fall of the following year. The two tend to keep their personal lives to themselves on social media, making glimpses of their parenthood like this one all the more precious to fans.

So far, Kruger and Reedus have not even revealed their daughter's name to the public, or any other details about her birth. Their other major posts about her came in September, on "National Daughter Day."

"My little girl, you are my light not just today but every day, the best thing I've ever done, my greatest accomplishment," Kruger wrote at the time. "Keep finding your way and please grow out this molar already so I can sleep at night again."

Fans have a close eye on Reedus this year amid the news that The Walking Dead will soon come to an end. However, the franchise continues with various spin-offs, including a new one centering around his character, Daryl Dixon, and his partner Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). The new show is expected to debut in 2023, after the conclusion of The Walking Dead Season 11. Veteran showrunner Angela Kang will be overseeing the project.