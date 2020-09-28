Norman Reedus Gushes Over His and Diane Kruger's Daughter in Rare Post

Norman Reedus is a proud dad. On Saturday, The Walking Dead actor took to Instagram to share a rare video of his 2-year-old daughter, whom he shares with girlfriend Diane Kruger, in honor of National Daughters Day.

In the short clip shared with his 6.7 million followers, the youngter could be seen from behind wearing a taco-print diaper as she admired her artwork expertly drawn onto an easel. She even let out a brief yell. Reedus captioned the adorable video, "[daughter all day every day]."

Kruger, 44, also celebrated the occasion, taking to her own account with a belated post. National Daughters Day had actually fallen on Friday, though the mom-of-one was not short on praise for her little one, whom she welcomed back in 2018. Sharing a photo of her daughter walking out of the door with a tiny bag and a Minnie Mouse stuffed animal, the actress asked, "How did I miss that it was [National Daughters Day] yesterday" alongside a series of heart emojis. In a sweet note to her little girl, she wrote, "you are my light not just today but every day, the best thing I've ever done, my greatest accomplishment" and encouraged her to "keep finding your way and please grow out this molar already so I can sleep at night again."

Both posts drew plenty of comments, including from some other A-list celebrities, such as Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Handler, and January Jones, who responded with a string of pink hearts. Reedus, meanwhile, commenting on Kruger’s post, wrote, "my 2 angels."

The posts marked a rare occasion for the couple, who are notably private, especially when it comes to their daughter. Shortly after welcoming her in November of 2018, Kruger, in an interview with AM2DM by BuzzFeed News, opened up about what she called an "invasion of privacy" she experienced throughout her pregnancy and after giving birth, explaining that there were "paparazzi constantly in front of our house." She said that she did not want her daughter "to grow up like this. I want her to be able to go to the park and be anonymous and choose her own life. So we decided we're going to be very private."

Reedus and Kruger first met while filming the 2015 movie Sky. They went public with their relationship in 2017 and made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Along with their little girl, Reedus is also a father to 20-year-old son Mingus Lucien, whom he shares with his ex, Helena Christensen.