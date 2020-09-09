'The Walking Dead' Announces Daryl and Carol Spinoff and Fans Go Berserk
The Walking Dead is ending with Season 11, but it's been announced that Daryl and Carol will be getting a spinoff series, and fans going berserk over the news. On Wednesday, AMC revealed that it is bringing the flagship horror series to a close, but a whole new story will begin, following the the fan-favorite characters played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. The series will is currently scheduled to launch in 2023.
In a statement shared by EW, Reedus said, "I feel incredibly honored to be a part of The Walking Dead, This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade. I’m thankful for AMC’s love and support and know there’s so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world. Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick). I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here." Scroll down to see what fans are saying on social media about the forthcoming Daryl and Carol series.
Daryl and Carol: Shooting walkers in a barrel!— The Regular Talk! Podcast (@regulartalkpod) September 9, 2020
Ahhhhh MELISSA MCBRIDE YOU ARE A FREAKING LEGEND 😍😍😍😍
THANK YOU FOR THUS
I KNEW IT FROM SEASON 1 CAROL AND DARYL WILL BE ENDGAME AKA COUPLE pic.twitter.com/FuoOWDKcKb— ᴢᴀɪɴᴀᴘ♡ ~ Loves Norman, Melissa and Jeffrey 🤝💗 (@ZaiMcReedus) September 9, 2020
Melissa McBride You deserve the best in the world, and although it is sad that part of the show ends, I am so happy for you and your new job, good for you baby! pic.twitter.com/Xu3nxaKBLH— 🔆🌙🌟Linda Gabriela🌟🌙🔆 (@Linda__Luz) September 9, 2020
Can’t wait!! This has been a long time coming. The show runners know what they are doing with bringing us the content that has been asked for repeatedly. There is no show without Carol and Daryl. @angelakang even said they are the heart of the show. #Caryl.— Katie (@phalanges1121) September 9, 2020
Uhh I would watch that— Joshua Mizrahim (@JoshuaMizrahim) September 9, 2020
I’m glad to see this. Those characters deserve so much, staying alive first and foremost, but to continue on🔥— Mac⁷ (@Mac_206) September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
I'm on board, love it.— Max Sharp (@Sharp_Max) September 9, 2020
My most favorite character in TWD, the hottest guy! Oh god dang i want to be Carol— ELLENA KAVARERA (@iniellena) September 9, 2020
F'K yeah :D @mcbridemelissa @rideamc !!! I mainly watch for specific(fave) characters anyways . pic.twitter.com/YdKIunwiGb— 🤟Keep Chewing Bubble Gum & Put These On😎 (@IamTheJoeDiaz) September 9, 2020
Yes, those two are soulmates and are meant to be. Can't wait to see the mysterious aspects they're talking about.— carol riedel (@ninewood) September 9, 2020
Yup. That’s why I think this spinoff could be so good. I just really don’t want them to start a relationship. If they’ve gone this far as super close friends they can stay that way— riii (@ty_Mcnizzle) September 9, 2020
Amen ♥️♥️— أحلام 🏹🐺 (@mynameisahlam_) September 9, 2020
Can't wait. pic.twitter.com/O8X2rqRkRG— Dying Light (@DeschanelGold) September 9, 2020