'The Walking Dead' Announces Daryl and Carol Spinoff and Fans Go Berserk

The Walking Dead is ending with Season 11, but it's been announced that Daryl and Carol will be getting a spinoff series, and fans going berserk over the news. On Wednesday, AMC revealed that it is bringing the flagship horror series to a close, but a whole new story will begin, following the the fan-favorite characters played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. The series will is currently scheduled to launch in 2023.

In a statement shared by EW, Reedus said, "I feel incredibly honored to be a part of The Walking Dead, This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade. I’m thankful for AMC’s love and support and know there’s so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world. Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick). I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here." Scroll down to see what fans are saying on social media about the forthcoming Daryl and Carol series.