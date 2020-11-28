Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Share Rare Adorable Video of Daughter Practicing ABCs

✖

Actors Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus shared a rare look at their daughter, who recently celebrated her second birthday. In the new video, Kruger shared a scene from their Thanksgiving, with their daughter reciting her ABCs. As with past looks at their family life, Kruger and Reedus did not reveal their daughter's face, as her back was to the camera. The couple has also never publicly revealed their daughter's name.

In the video, Reedus helped their daughter get through her ABCs. "There are many things I’m grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues....this year I’m thankful for being healthy and with my little family...Even though I can’t help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year," the National Treasure star, 44, wrote in the caption. "May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish."

Reedus commented on the video, simply adding four heart emojis. Other stars commented as well. "The cutest family!!!" Hilarie Burton, whose husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars in The Walking Dead with Reedus, wrote. "Omg, she is so big now!!! Happy Thanksgiving to you and the fam!!!" celebrity stylist Michaela Erlanger wrote. "My heart just exploded, this is the cutest thing to ever exist!! Happy Thanksgiving," a fan wrote.

Their daughter is Kruger's first child, and second for Reedus. The actor, 51, and model Helena Christensen are parents to son Mingus Reedus, 21. Whenever Reedus and Kruger share photos of their daughter, they make sure to obscure her face to protect her privacy. On Friday, Reedus shared a photo of their daughter at home with an unidentified person wearing a panda mask. The second photo in the post showed their daughter wearing the mask herself. Reedus also shared a photo with her on Nov. 13, but she was wearing a face mask and her hair obscured her eyes. On Halloween, Kruger posted a photo of their daughter and Reedus dressed for the holiday, with a black heart covering her little girl's face.

Kruger and Reedus met when working on the 2015 indie movie Sky, which also featured her ex, Joshua Jackson, in a supporting role. In 2018, a source told E! News the couple "complement each other very well." The source explained, "Norman is very free-wheeling and relaxed, and fun. Diane is much more analytical and thoughtful. They're very good for each other and are really happy. Norman is genuinely a really good person and he works really hard."