'Walking Dead's Daryl and Carol Spinoff Showrunner Reveals It Will Be 'More of a Road Show'

✖

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride have been staples on The Walking Dead since Season 1, and as the AMC series prepares for its end, the baton is being passed to them. Set to end after the upcoming 11th Season, fans will not be seeing the last of favorite characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, as a Daryl and Carol spinoff series currently in the works at the network, and now showrunner Angela Kang is revealing new details about the spinoff.

Speaking with Kang, who will hold her showrunner role for the spinoff, ahead of the TWD Season 10 finale Sunday, Entertainment Weekly reports that the spinoff series is being described as a "road show." Kang said that the series is "going to feel hopefully a little tonally fresh" as the two lead characters are "going to be off on a different journey… They're just in a different stage of their lives and it's more of a road show, which I think will be really fun."

After the series was confirmed to be in the works in early September, many fans had reflected on one scene from The Walking Dead's 10th season that now seems to have been a seed for the series. In the scene, occurring in the Season 10 premiere, Daryl and Carol discussed running away together.

"Just run away together?" Daryl asked after Carol suggested he "go out on the boat with me this time." After he admitted that being "cooped up in those little cabins all day" just wasn't him, Carol suggested that they "take your bike and go out on the road." Where would they go, exactly? Well, they had a few ideas, suggesting "out West" and "New Mexico," both stating that there would be "No more fighting. Just get on the bike and go. See who's left."

The Daryl and Carol spinoff series has reportedly been a long one coming. Kang told EW that "there's been talk for a long time about a Daryl/Carol spinoff," She explained that the series "was something that we were working on well in advance of the news about the ending of the series."

The two actors set to star are certainly excited, too, with Kang stating that Reedus and McBride "have been excited about the prospect of doing something different and new, so that's in the future." The two actors expressed their excitement in separate statements when the series was announced, with Reedus saying that he "can't wait to see where their ride goes from here."

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale airs Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. It will be followed by the Season 1 premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. TWD's first spinoff, Fear The Walking Dead, is scheduled to premiere its sixth season on Oct. 11.