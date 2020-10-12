✖

Two weeks after sharing the heartbreaking news that she and husband John Legend were mourning the loss of their third child, Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media. On Saturday, the supermodel and cookbook author commented on an Instagram post by Betches that featured a tweet by a user named Kara Morehart.

The tweet read, "Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I'm excited I'll be wearing a mask so I don't have to hear 'mustache too?'" The Betches account had shared a screenshot of the tweet alongside a caption reading, "it's the little things." Among the dozens of comments that poured in was one from Teigen, who wrote, "Finally, a giggle. Thank you."

The short remark marked the first time Teigen, who is active online, had any social media activity since announcing on Sept. 30 that she and her husband had lost their baby. The couple, who married in 2013, had shared the news in August that they were expecting their third child together, a baby boy, via Legend's music video for his single "Wild." However, in late September, Teigen was hospitalized after she experienced excessive bleeding. In an Instagram post shortly after, Teigen revealed that "despite bags and bags of blood transfusions" doctors were unable "to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed."

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she wrote. "To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Teigen concluded her post by thanking her friends, fans, and followers for their outpouring of support. She added that she and her husband "are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience."

Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Since announcing the loss of their third child, they have been greeted with an outpouring of support from fans and friends including Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis and Selma Blair.