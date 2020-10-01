Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Suffer Pregnancy Loss After Hospitalization: 'We Will Always Love You'

✖

Chrissy Teigen announced in a heartbreaking social media post that she and husband John Legend were mourning the loss of their third child one month after announcing the pregnancy. The parents shared the sad news late Wednesday night following a brief hospitalization, revealing that Teigen's bleeding couldn't be stopped, "despite bags and bags of blood transfusions."

Teigen wrote that they were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before." After spending a few days in the hospital amid doctor-ordered bedrest, Teigen said "we were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

She also revealed that with Miles and Luna, she and Legend hadn't decided on their names "until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital." But captioning her blackened white photos from the hospital, she wrote that they "for some reason, we had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen then took a heart-wrenching moment to address their unborn child directly. "To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she wrote. After taking a moment to thank "everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers," she wrote that she and Legend are "so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Teigen had spent the last couple of days in the hospital, revealing earlier this week that she had undergone two blood transfusions and had passed an "almost save-worthy" blood clot, revealing she was relieved to learn her baby's heart was still beating steadily. Just after being hospitalized, the model explained that her "super weak" placenta was causing her to bleed constantly throughout her pregnancy. About halfway through the pregnancy, she said "blood has been going for a month...maybe a little less than a month. But we're talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. Mine was a lot." The morning she was hospitalized, she revealed the flow became like "if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there."

She remained hopeful and said that she knew her baby was strong. "I feel really good. The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did," she told her followers. "He's so different than [Luna and Miles] were. He's strong. I'm so excited for him because he's so wonderful, the strongest little dude. So, I can't wait for him. But basically, he's the strongest coolest dude in the s—iest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn't have a good foundation to begin with."

The pregnancy was a surprise for Teigen and Legend, who married in 2013, and they announced the news in the music video for Legend's latest song "Wild." At the end of the video, Teigen, Legend, Luna and Miles are walking on a beach together before it cuts to a shot of Legend standing behind Teigen, with both their hands on Teigen's stomach.