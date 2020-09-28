Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized for Excessive Bleeding

✖

Chrissy Teigen is resting in the hospital after experiencing "a lot" of bleeding during her pregnancy with baby number three. The Cravings author, 34, took to her Instagram Stories Sunday with an update on her and her baby boy, revealing that she and husband John Legend were staying positive amid her difficult pregnancy.

Explaining that she has been on "super serious" bed rest for weeks, Teigen told her followers she was "always, always bleeding." About halfway through her pregnancy, the model said "blood has been going for a month...maybe a little less than a month. But we're talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. Mine was a lot." Teigen, who is also mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with Legend, continued that every time she went to the bathroom, there would be blood, "But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there."

"It's so weird because I feel really good," Teigen continued. "I'm usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That's why it's so hard for me to come to terms with. It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding. ...That's obviously very bad."

She urged her followers not to try and diagnose her, as she has "very good doctors who know what they're doing, who know the entire story," but wanted to share her pregnancy journey with the people who have been watching up until now. "I guess in the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak," Teigen explained. "I feel really good. The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did."

I just shared as much as you need to know about what’s goin on, on insta stories - medical Twitter I beg you to please not diagnose me as there are so many factors that make me different from your patients 🙏🏼😊🙏🏼 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020

"He's so different than they were," she added. "He's strong. I'm so excited for him because he's so wonderful, the strongest little dude. So, I can't wait for him. But basically, he's the strongest coolest dude in the s—iest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn't have a good foundation to begin with." While the baby boy "didn't have the strongest chance" at the very beginning of her pregnancy, Teigen said everyone is trying to make sure she gets as much rest as possible while ensuring the baby has "a lot of fluid around him."