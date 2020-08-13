Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reportedly Reveal They Are Expecting Third Child After Speculation

✖

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend appeared to confirm they are expecting their third child together in Legend's new music video for his single "Wild." In one shot, it looks like Teigen is cradling her baby bump, although the two have not shared the news definitively on social media. The couple is already parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, who both appear in the video as well.

The video ends with the family walking a beach together before it cuts to a shot of Legend standing behind her, with both their hands on Teigen's stomach. Teigen retweeted Vevo's tweet sharing the video, which teased a "beautiful surprise." Teigen also tweeted an emoji with hearts just after the video went live. Us Weekly is also reporting the couple is expecting their third child.

Teigen and Legend married in 2013 in Italy. After Miles was born, Teigen did not hide away her hopes for a third child. "I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot," she told Us Weekly. "I just want to go babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them."



At the time, Teigen said Legend was in love with the "whole experience" of her pregnancy. "He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me," the cravings author said in March 2018. "I’m really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I’ve heard, so I’ve been scared and don’t let that happen to me! But it hasn’t and it’s really good."

Just before the "Wild" video was released, Legend spoke with Entertainment Tonight on expanding their family, with explicitly confirming the pregnancy news. "We don't plan these things. We haven't planned them right now, but we'll see what happens," the "All of Me" singer said. "You spend enough time together, you never know."

Legend said they are just enjoying spending more time with their children than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine. "Of course, every parent knows that you have to be a little more creative during this time," he told ET. "I think at the age that our kids are, ages 4 and 2, their ideal situation is that we're home with them all the time, hanging out with them and playing with them, entertaining them. So they've been thriving during this pandemic." It is not completely easy though, as Legend noted the "extra quarantine weight" is still happening.