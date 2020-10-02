Chrissy Teigen's Mom Says Her 'Heart Aches' in Somber Post Mourning Daughter's Miscarriage

✖

Chrissy Teigen's mother, Vilailuck Teigen, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram Thursday, mourning the loss of her grandchild, Jack. Late Wednesday night, Teigen revealed that she suffered a miscarriage after she was hospitalized earlier this week. The Cravings author and her husband, musician John Legend, announced they were expecting their third child together in August.

"My heart aches love you so much baby Jack," Viauluck Teigen wrote, alongside video and a photo from the hospital. Thousands of her fans and followers shared their condolences in the comments. "I can’t imagine how much your mama heart hurts for your daughter. I’m heartbroken for you all," one supporter wrote. "Pepper, you are such a loving mother & grandmother. I know your family needs you now more than ever, so sending all my love & strength to you," another shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepper (@pepperthai2) on Oct 1, 2020 at 4:02pm PDT

Teigen, 34, announced she suffered a miscarriage, sharing several black and white photos from the hospital. She and Legend named the baby Jack. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Teigen wrote. She went on to thank her friends, fans, and followers for their outpouring of support. She also noted how grateful she and Legend are for their two eldest children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience," Teigen wrote. "But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Over the weekend, Teigen was hospitalized for excessive bleeding and kept her followers updated on everything. She said she received two blood transfusions Sunday morning. "About to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is," Teigen said. "It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts." She later revealed on Twitter she had a "huge clot" and there was a "scramble to hear" the baby's heartbeat, which felt like "hours."

Teigen and Legend married in 2013. They revealed they were expecting again in the music video for Legend's single "Wild." In the clip, Teigen and Legend were seen cradling her baby bump, along with scenes of the couple with Luna and Miles walking along a beach.