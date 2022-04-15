Cardi B and Offset Share First Photo of Baby Boy's Face While Revealing Name

✖

Cardi B and Offset are officially introducing their son to the world. Several months after welcoming their second child back in September, and after only sharing a single photo of the youngster with his face hidden, the couple on Thursday not only announced the name of their son, but also shared several adorable photos showing little Wave Set Cephus' face.

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was the first to make the reveal, the "Migos" rapper sharing a photo of his son wearing a bundle of silver chains that he captioned, "WAVE SET CEPHUS." Cardi, meanwhile, was a bit more cryptic in her post. The "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram at around the same time to share a separate series of adorable photos of her youngest, which she simply captioned with a wave emoji. In the photos, little wave donned a stylish blue puffer jacket with a fur lined hood, a matching baby blue beanie, pants, white sneakers, and a large diamond chain necklace with a wave pendant at the end.

Cardi gave fans a closer look at her son's necklace on Twitter, where she also opened up about his name. Sharing a video highlighting the pendant, which features a diamond wave with a tiny shark, the musician revealed it was Offset who came up with the unique name. She wrote, "When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !" Not long after, both Cardi and Offset gave fans yet another look at their newborn, both sharing photos of their entire family gracing the cover of Essence's May/June issue. Cardi and Offset also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, with Offset also father to sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea, 7, from previous relationships.

Cardi told Essence she hopes to "always have a great relationship" with her step-children, adding, "I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity-and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it. I love our family, and I wouldn't want it any other way."

Cardi and Offset secretly married in September 2017 before Offset proposed on stage at a show the next month. Following a brief split from late 2018 to early 2019, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, but the pair reconciled by November. After announcing her pregnancy in June 2021 via her BET Awards performance, Cardi and Offset welcomed Wave in September.