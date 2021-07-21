Pregnant Cardi B Shows off Bare Baby Bump in Black Bikini

✖

Cardi B is showing off her wild side…and her baby bump! On Monday, the 28-year-old rapper, who is expecting her second child with husband Offset, put her growing bump on full display when she stripped down to a black bikini as she lip-synced to her and Normani's new single, "Wild Side."

In the home-shot video, which was shared to Instagram, the pregnant rapper first wore a green mesh dress as she lip-synced to the song's chorus before she switched that outfit out for a black bikini to rap her verse. The soon-to-be mom accessorized her ensembles a turquoise-green ombre wig, matching eye shadow, black heels, silver bangles, a necklace, earrings, and statement black sunglasses. Cardi captioned the post, "WILDSIDE ….Link in bio [Normani]," with the Fifth Harmony alum taking to the comments to write, "I wanna be you when I grow up." The duo dropped the single on Friday.

Cardi announced her pregnancy last month during her performance with Offset and his group Migos at the BET Awards. For the performance, the musician wore a skin-tight black Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit covered in rhinestones with a mesh panel over her stomach. Following the performance, Cardi shared an Instagram post with a photo of herself wearing only body paint and showing off her baby bump. Just a day later, she further opened up about her pregnancy in two back-to-back posts detailing her and Offset’s journey to their second pregnancy and also the relationship she is excited to watch form between her unborn child and 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy," she wrote in the first post, adding in the second, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

Cardi and Offset secretly married in September 2017 before Offset proposed on stage at a show the next month. Following a brief split from late 2018 to early 2019, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, but the pair reconciled by November. The couple has not shared when their second bundle of joy is expected to arrive.