Cardi B Reveals She's Pregnant at BET Awards 2021

Rapper Cardi B announced she is pregnant during her 2021 BET Awards performance Sunday night. She wore a skin-tight outfit that exposed her abdomen to the stage. Her husband, Offset, performed "Straightenin" with his group Migos first before Cardi joined them for "Type S—." Cardi also shared an Instagram post with a photo of herself wearing only body paint and showing off her baby bump.

Cardi, 28, and Offset married in September 2017. Their first daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born in July 2018. Although the couple separated for the first time in December 2018, they later reunited, and Offset took the stage with Cardi when she accepted the Grammy for Best Rap Album in February 2019. Notably, Cardi also announced she was pregnant with Kulture during a performance. In April 2018, she wore a white evening gown that revealed her pregnancy during Saturday Night Live.

The "WAP" rapper and Offset almost ended their marriage for good. In September 2020, Cardi filed for divorce. Two months later though, she filed to dismiss the case. Since she previously called him out for cheating, she was criticized, but she defended her decision in an Instagram Live session.

"You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing s— for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b—," Cardi said in October 2020. "One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n— up... I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—."

Cardi earned five BET Awards nominations this year, thanks in part to "WAP," her highly successful collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The song and its video were nominated for Video of the Year, Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award, and Best Collaboration. Cardi was also nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Her video for "Up" was also nominated for Video of the Year. Migos' only nomination came for Best Group, which Silk Sonic won.

Cardi already has a few BET Awards. She won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist in 2018 and 2019. She also won Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy in 2019. She also became the first female rapper to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album of the Year in 2019.