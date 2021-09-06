Cardi B and Offset Welcome Second Child

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second child, with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper taking to Instagram to share a photo of the pair holding their new bundle of joy. In the post shared on Monday, Cardi revealed a picture of her and Offset looking down at their baby, who is wrapped in a blue blanket, as Cardi held the newborn. In the post caption, Cardi indicated that the baby was born on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The adoring parents have been getting showered with love and support from friends and followers, with music producer DJ Khaled commenting, “Congrats! GOD IS THE GREATEST!” Media personality and producer Jerome Trammel added, “Congratulations on your newest addition to the family! Wishing you all love, peace, health & wealth.” Finally, actress Taraji P. Henson exclaimed, “A VIRGO YAAAAASSSSS CONGRATS!!!!!”

Cardi kept her pregnancy quiet for several months, only officially announcing it back in June during the BET awards. She revealed the big news by performing on-stage in a dress that showed off her baby-bump belly. Notably, this is Cardi and offset’s second child, as they are also parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The “WAP” rapper and Offset first began dating in 2017. That same year they became engaged with Cardi revealing the following year, in 2018, that she was pregnant with baby Kulture. Also in 2018, it was discovered that Cardi and Offset had secretly married in 2017, as TMZ uncovered a marriage certificate for the two of them. Later in 2018, Cardi announced that she and Offset had split, but they eventually reconciled.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, in September 2020, leading many fans to wonder if the pair were done for good. However, two months later, Cardi filed to have the case dismissed. At one point, Cardi had openly called Offest out for cheating on her. Some on social media criticized her for bringing the situation into the public eye, but in October 2020 she took to Instagram Live to defended her choice.

“You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing s— for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b—,” Cardi said at the time. “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n— up… I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—.”