Cardi B Shares Rare Photos of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B has yet to share her 3-month-old son’s name with fans and she’s only shown glimpses of the infant via her social media, but she’s sharing a little more courtesy of a sweet birthday message for her husband Offset she shared on Instagram. The “W.A.P.” rapper is celebrating the Migos’ member 30th birthday. In a series of photos and videos, she showed Offset cradling his son and rocking him back and forth. The video appears to have been taken shortly after Cardi gave birth in September.

“Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together,” she began in the tribute. “I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids.”

In addition to their son, the couple also shares 3-year-old daughter, Kulture. Kulture is also featured in the posts. In one video, Kulture and Offset share a mirror together. In another, the father and daughter pair play together as Offset swings her around, ensuing laughs from Kulture.

Cardi B first revealed her pregnancy during the 2020 BET Awards ceremony in a performance with Offset and Migos in June. She joined the group on the stage wearing a black, glittery bodysuit, which featured a sheer panel exposing her growing belly. It was the second time she announced her pregnancy during a performance. She did so prior with Kulture during a performance on SNL.

Cardi enjoys motherhood. In an interview with Good Morning America, she spoke lovingly on having to balance two little ones at home. “It’s a lot,” Cardi B told Linsey Davis. “I just have to divide my time with both, because my daughter, she gets a little bit territorial sometimes. It’s a lot, but I love it. It’s a lot of the happiness in my soul,” she said.

She also said Offset is an amazing dad during the interview. “He is definitely hands on. Sometimes he just gets too hands on. I be like, ‘Listen, I got it. I know what I’m doing, too. This ain’t my first rodeo anymore,’” she joked.