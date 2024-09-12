Cardi B Gives Birth to Her Third Child in Wake of Offset Split

Cardi B is a mom times three! The "I Like It" rapper, 31, announced Thursday, Sept. 12 that she welcomed her third child with estranged husband Offset, 32, on Saturday, Sept. 7. The couple's newborn baby girl made her arrival on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Grammy winner, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, made the announcement on Instagram, where she shared several intimate first-look photos of her newborn in the hospital. In one photo, Cardi was all smiles as she held her daughter, who was wrapped in a white swaddle and donned an adorable pink hat. Another image showed the singer breastfeeding her newborn. The carousel also included sweet photos of Cardi and Offset introducing their two older children – Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3 – to their sibling, with a sweet video showing the proud dad holding his youngster.

Cardi provided few details, only captioning the post, "The prettiest lil thing. 9/7/24." She did not reveal her daughter's name. Offset hasn't shared the happy news to his socials at this time.

Cardi announced she was pregnant with her third child on Aug. 1, just one day after she filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage. Reflecting on her personal life in the announcement, the rapper shared, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

She continued, "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"

Just a day prior to sharing the exciting news, reports surfaced that the "W.A.P." rapper filed for divorce from Offset after more than six years of marriage. A representative for the musician confirmed the split in a statement to PEOPLE, stating, "It's not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming."

Prior to their split, the former couple had an on-and-off again relationship following their 2017 marriage. They split briefly in 2018 before reconciling. Two years later, Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, but she called it off shortly after before they welcomed their second child.