Cardi B Reveals She's Single, Broken up From Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

Cardi B is over her marriage to Offset once again. The couple have been married sine 2017. Their on-again-off-again antics have been publicized on both ends. They split briefly in 2018 before reconciling and welcoming their second child, a son named Wave. They are also parents to a daughter, Kulture. After Wave was born, Cardi seemed hopeful about their future. "Of course we went through some challenges," she told E! News in November 2021. "We had to get to know each other better. But I feel like I've never been happier. I really feel like [it's] not even just like marriage, it's the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the 'I have your back, you have my back.'" Rumors of a split have been in the air for weeks as Cardi has posted several cryptic social media posts recently, and the now-confirmed estranged couple have unfollowed one another on Instagram. While Cardi hasn't stated what led to this breaking point, cheating has been a factor in the past. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to Instagram in a Live to break the news to her fans.

"I don't know if you've been getting clues from my Lives, from my Stories ... I've been single for a minute now. ... But I just don't know how to tell the world. The last time I got on Live, I wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you," she said. "So I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just think that's fine. I want to start 2024, like, fresh, open. I'm curious for a new life, a new beginning. I'm excited."

Cardi B reveals that she is single, no longer with Offset. https://t.co/9ikYQOGH3i — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2023

The live comes days after she shared messages about moving on from relationships. "You know when you just out grow relationships," she wrote in a Dec. 4 Instagram Stories post, later adding, "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"

Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, but called it off shortly after. Recently, Offset insinuated Cardi cheated, which she denies. There are rumors that he was unfaithful with Chrisean Rock. But Cardi isn't paying the rumors any mind.

Offset has had a difficult year. The Migos rapper lost his bandmember and cousin, Takeoff, to gun violence in November 2022. They were estranged at the time of his murder. He remains edtranged from his other Migos member, Quavo.