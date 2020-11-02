Cardi B Files to Dismiss Divorce From Offset, Officially Calling off Split

✖

Cardi B filed new court documents to dismiss her divorce from Offset, according to a report by TMZ. The "WAP" rapper has already let fans know that she and Offset are back together, but now she has made it official, filing new documents in a Georgia court. However, she left the door open to change her mind.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset back in September, but a few weeks ago while celebrating her birthday, she revealed that the couple had made up. Now, she is changing her mind about the divorce altogether, indicating that she will stay with Offset and continue to raise their daughter, 2-year-old Kulture together. There remains a big change between them, though — Cardi filed her dismissal "without prejudice," meaning that she could re-file the divorce at any time.

This is not unlikely, given the turbulent nature of her relationship with Offset. The two have been together since at least the beginning of 2017, and they married in secret in September of that year. They also had a daughter in July of 2018, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Throughout that time, multiple cheating scanalds have rocked their romance. Offset has repeatedly been caught spending time with other girls, visiting strip clubs and texting other women. On several of those occasions, Cardi has threatened to leave him, although September was the first time she truly filed for divorce.

It did not take long for the two to reach an accord, however. Cardi's birthday was on Oct. 11, and at the time she celebrated with Offset, appearing like a happy couple to all the world. She told her Instagram Live viewers that she's a "crazy b—" who can't make up her mind, but offered a more genuine reason as well.

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she said. Even then, she undercut this apparent sincerity with a joke: "It's really hard to have no d—. And it's just like, I don't know."

Some fans speculated that this meant Cardi did not want to be alone during the coronavirus pandemic, when she is isolated to begin with. Others criticized the rapper for taking Offset back after he gave her lavish birthday presents, including a new Rolls-Royce.

"I do like material things," she said. "What do y'all want me to do. We're just really, really, really just typical two young motherf—ers that got married early. That's just what we are... We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional ass relationships."