Cardi B Announces Third Pregnancy Shortly After Offset Divorce News

Cardi B is proving that life goes on. Just minutes after news broke that she was divorcing rapper Offset of famed hip-hop group Migos, the Love & Hip Hop alum confirmed she's expecting her third child after months of rumors that she's pregnant. The confirmation comes a day after she was spotted with what appeared to be an exposed baby bump while out in New York. Her entourage tried hiding her, going as far as using umbrellas, but the writings were on the wall.

Set behind the backdrop of New York City and donning a red gown with her growing bump exposed, the "W.A.P." rapper stunned in her pregnancy reveal shoot. She mentioned a fresh start in the post, a nod to her divorce.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!" she captioned the post on Instagram. Several celebrity followers, including Teyana Taylor, Erika Alexander, Yo-Yo, and Kandi Burruss sent their congrats.

This isn't their first split. The estranged pair wed in 2017. She filed for divorce in 2020 after a cheating scandal, but they reconciled. They share two children, Kulture and Wave. She did not mention if her husband is the unborn child's father, but it's expected to be the case. Sources say despite ongoing infidelity rumors, cheating is not the reason Cardi has opted to end the marriage for good this time.