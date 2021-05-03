Bindi Irwin's Husband Chandler Powell Twins With Baby Grace in Her First Zoo Khakis

✖

It only took a month for Bindi Irwin's newborn daughter Grace to wear her first Australia Zoo khakis. On Saturday, Irwin's husband Chandler Powell shared an adorable photo of himself and Grace twinning in matching khakis with Grace asleep in his arms. "Dad and daughter khakis," the 24-year-old captioned the photo.

Irwin, 22, reposted the photo to her Instagram Story, calling them "my world." She recently gave Grace the khakis for Grace's 1-month birthday last weekend — as goes the Irwin family tradition. She wrote on Instagram at the time that "our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo" to celebrate one month. "We're so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our girl is going to grow up dating for Mother Earth and all her animals."

Irwin and Powell welcomed baby Grace on March 25, which was also their first wedding anniversary. At the time, Irwin wrote on Instagram that there were "no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

In a preview for the discovery+ special Crikey! It's a Baby, which documents Irwin and Powell's journey to parenthood, Irwin gets emotional thinking about her famous dad, the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, and what she's missing out on now that she's a mother. "It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch their connection. But, I can not wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was," she tearily explains. "It's going to be…it's going to be really special…It's going to be really special for her to know him through us, to tell her about what an amazing man he was."

"It is really hard. It's hard that he's not here because out of everyone in the world, gosh, he would have loved her the most," Irwin concludes. "He would have loved her so much. But I think in a way he is still with us. And his heart and soul lives on in all of us and, so yeah, he's never really gone."