Bindi Irwin Tears up Thinking About Late Father Steve Irwin Meeting Her Baby

✖

Crikey! It's The Irwins star Bindi Irwin welcomed her first child, Grace Warrior, with her husband, Chandler Powell on March 25, expanding their conservationist family in an adorable way. Irwin has been reflecting on what her father, the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, would think about his first grandchild and how she wishes he had been around to meet little Grace.

Entertainment Tonight offered a preview for the upcoming hour-long Discovery+ special Crikey! It's a Baby, which sees Irwin getting emotional thinking about her dad and what she's missing out on now that she's a mother. "It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch their connection. But, I can not wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was," she tearily explains. "It's going to be…it's going to be really special…It's going to be really special for her to know him through us, to tell her about what an amazing man he was."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

"It is really hard. It's hard that he's not here because out of everyone in the world, gosh, he would have loved her the most," Irwin concludes. "He would have loved her so much. But I think in a way he is still with us. And his heart and soul lives on in all of us and, so yeah, he's never really gone."

Irwin told Entertainment Tonight in February that she thinks that her father would have been a great, if adventurous, grandpa. "He would've been a good, good grandpa," she said. "Yeah, he really would've been. I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter! He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."

She shared a similar sentiment on The Bump, saying that he would have been an extremely involved grandfather. "My dad would have been the best grandfather," she said. "I always joke that if he was still here we'd never see our baby because he'd take her on all kinds of adventures! I want to make sure our baby girl gets to know my dad and thankfully we have many documentaries and photos we can share with her. I think she'll love getting to watch footage of Dad working with all kinds of animals and learning about his legacy." Crikey! It's a Baby premieres on April 25 on Discovery+.