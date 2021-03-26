Bindi Irwin Reveals Newborn Daughter Grace Arrived on Very Special Day

✖

March 25 will always hold a special place in Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell's hearts. On Friday, the happy couple announced that they are now proud parents to a little Wildlife Warrior of their own, a baby girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, and their daughter's birth happened to fall on a day that was already significant to the couple.

In the birth announcement, Irwin wrote that "there are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl" and teased that little Grace "chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed." Revealing that Grace made her entrance into the world on March 25, the proud new mom told wrote, "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," with the couple having walked down the aisle at the Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020.

After first sparking romance in 2014 after Powell visited the Australia Zoo with his family from Florida, and after Powell dropped to one knee and proposed on Irwin's 21st birthday in July 2019, the couple officially said "I do" in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo. The wedding came amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and just hours before the Australian government was set to enact a nationwide lockdown. In an effort to start their lives together as a married couple, Irwin and Powell opted to forego the large wedding they had initially been planning, and instead tied the knot in a small ceremony attended only by those closest to them, with Irwin's younger brother, Robert Irwin, having walked her down the aisle.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding," Irwin wrote at the time. "Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens."

Fast forward a year, and little Grace made her entrance into the world on that very same day, making an already significant day in Irwin and Powell's lives even that much more special. Their daughter arrived at 5:52 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz. and measuring 20 in. The proud parents bestowed their little one with a name holding significance, with Grace having not only been the name of Irwin’s great-grandmother, but also a number of Powell's relatives "dating back to the 1700s." Her middle names, meanwhile, pay special tribute to Irwin's late father, Steve Irwin, with the proud mama writing, "her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."