Tori Spelling Files for Divorce From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling has officially filed for divorce from husband Dean McDermott. Although it was announced over the summer that the couple, who tied the knot in 2006, were splitting, TMZ reports that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has gone ahead with the filing. Spelling lists their date of separation as June 17, 2023, with "standard irreconcilable differences" cited as the reason. That's not all, as the actress is also asking the court for spousal support and terminating his ability to request spousal support.

On top of the full spousal support, Spelling is asking for sole physical custody for their five children, all of whom are minors, and joint legal custody. However, she is open to McDermott getting visitation rights. It's unclear if the pair had a prenuptial agreement, but Spelling said their assets and property still need to be determined as the case continues.

Spelling and McDermott's relationship has been quite rocky recently. For their initial divorce announcement, McDermott deleted his post and updated his Instagram bio to include his love for his wife. A source even shared that they had no plans to divorce. In the following months, McDermott moved out of his estranged wife's home, and both of them were seen getting cozy with other people.

Meanwhile, things have not been good between the two of them, as Dean McDermott revealed in November he attempted suicide after a "drunk and angry" fight with Tori Spelling. While they both likely came to together for their son's surgery in December, it seems it wasn't enough to keep their relationship going. It also seems like Spelling is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure to gets the most out of this divorce. What that means for McDermott and how the case will go is unclear.

At the very least, Tori Spelling is staying busy amidst the divorce. She appeared in the 2023 short Rapscallion Romance and has two projects in the works. Crime film Kill with Me is set to release later this year, while comedy Trick 2 is currently in development. It's never easy going through a divorce that is not only in the public eye but also includes kids. Hopefully, everything will work out for Spelling. While this was likely coming for both of them, it still has to be tough.