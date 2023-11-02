Tori Spelling Spotted Kissing New Man Following Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling has been spotted kissing a new man, following her split from Dean McDermott. The Daily Mail published photos of Spelling locking lips with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer. The pair were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, hanging out and getting cozy with one another.

The new photos come weeks after McDermott was also spotted with a new romance. The images were first obtained by the Daily Mail, showing 56-year-old McDermott walking hand-in-hand with a younger woman. Later, Page Six identified the woman as 32-year-old Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in LA. It is unclear how long the pair have been dating, but McDermott and Spelling have seemingly been having marital issues for some time, and officially separated in June 2023.

Tori Spelling's REVENGE romance! Star pictured passionately kissing mystery new man https://t.co/pJd4kjLF1H — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 1, 2023

McDermott and Spelling married in 2006 and share five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 6. Rumors about the couple's rocky marriage occasionally emerged throughout the past few years. Back in 2022, McDermott praised Spelling, amid rumors that the couple had split. Before their official split, Spelling and McDermott had reportedly been estranged from one another, with McDermott not turning up for their family holiday photo from the previous year.

In September 2021, McDermott broke his silence on the divorce speculation during an appearance on the Feminine Warrior podcast and shared that he doesn't really follow all the tabloid reports about his and Spelling's relationship. "I don't reply, you know, anymore," he said. "It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it.'" The divorce speculation was sparked when Spelling was photographed in public not wearing her wedding ring.

Over the summer, following the announcement of her split from McDermott, Spelling took her kids and hit the road in an RV. In a post on Instagram, the actress revealed some pictures she snapped of her and her five kids hanging out in and around their camper. "As long as we have each other..." Spelling captioned the post.

"Tori is trying to have a summer vacation with her kids on a budget that works for her," a source told Us Weekly of the family's getaway. "Tori knows she's going to get attention with her downgraded vacation, but it's also realistically all she can afford at the moment." A second source cited Spelling's tumultuous relationship with husband Dean McDermott, as one reason for why she wanted to get out of town for a while. "She is looking for peace of mind for her and her children," the insider said. "She's doing it on a realistic budget that works for her right now."